Health workers to be trained in child care in view of anticipated Covid 3rd wave: Ker Health Minister

An expert 'baby care' training program has been started in Kerala to prepare health workers for providing intensive care to children and newborn babies given the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Minister said the training would be imparted on-site to pediatricians and nurses in all the medical colleges in the state and the three-day-long first phase of the program has commenced at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College S A T hospital.

Subsequently, such training programs would be held in other districts of the state under the supervision of experts in the pediatric department of the medical colleges.

The minister said in her post that the government has come up with a program to prepare health workers to provide emergency and intensive care to children.

She said the training program would help health workers to gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care, and neonatal care.

George said hospitals are also being prepared to deal with Covid and post-Covid complications in children and steps are underway to get child beds, oxygen systems, ventilators, and other monitoring equipment which would be required for providing any additional treatment or care to minors.

