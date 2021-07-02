Left Menu

WHO: ''Dangerous period'' with delta variant

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:54 IST
WHO: ''Dangerous period'' with delta variant
The head of the World Health Organisation says the world is in "a very dangerous period" of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the more contagious delta variant is identified in nearly 100 countries.

At a press briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the delta variant, first found in India, is continuing to evolve and mutate, and it is becoming the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries.

"I have already urged leaders across the world to ensure that by this time next year, 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated," he said, adding that would effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic. He noted 3 billion doses of vaccine have already been distributed and, "it's within the collective power of a few countries to step up and ensure that vaccines are shared." Of the vaccine doses given globally, fewer than 2 per cent have been in poorer countries. Although rich countries including Britain, the US, France and Canada have pledged to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines, WHO estimates 11 billion doses are needed to immunise the world.

