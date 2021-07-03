No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for third consecutive day; 88 new cases
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand did not report any COVID-19 induced fatality for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 88 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,45,794, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,113, it said.
Advertisement
Jharkhand now has 831 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,39,850 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.
A total of 48,687 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
Advertisement