Ukraine approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine has already approved several COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer.
