Health News Roundup: Norway delays full reopening over Delta COVID-19 variant; As COVID-19 cases abate, Taiwan eyes easing restrictions and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Norway delays full reopening over Delta COVID-19 variant

Norway announced the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but delayed the final phase of reopening the economy until the end of this month at the earliest because of concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant. Measures that will remain include bars and restaurants being limited to table service, limits of 20 people on gatherings in private homes, and restrictions on adult recreational sports.

As COVID-19 cases abate, Taiwan eyes easing restrictions

Taiwan's Cabinet said on Monday that with COVID-19 cases abating there is room to ease restrictions and ministries and officials should make preparations for doing so, as the island begins emerging from the worst of its pandemic. Taiwan enacted curbs on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to take out service, in May amid a spike in domestic cases after months of no or few community transmissions.

Indonesia beefs up health funds as hospitals reach critical condition

Indonesia's government on Monday agreed to boost its coronavirus healthcare budget and introduce telemedicine services to non-critical patients, in an effort to reduce pressure on a health system choked by days of record COVID-19 cases. Indonesia is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, fueled by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.

Bangladesh extends lockdown to combat COVID-19 surge

Bangladesh on Monday extended its strictest lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant, with areas bordering India taking the brunt of infections. The south Asian country reported 164 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, taking the death toll to 15,229. It also reported the highest-ever number of new daily infections at 9,964, with the total standing at 954,881.

Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses -government official

South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre.

Next 2 days "critical" in Sydney's struggle to quell Delta COVID outbreak

Australian authorities trying to stamp out an outbreak in Sydney of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 said on Monday that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether to extend a stay-home order beyond July 9. So far, at least 300 people have been infected since the first case was reported in the beachfront Bondi suburb of Australia's largest city, on June 16.

Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy

A leaked health ministry document has prompted calls in Thailand for medical staff inoculated against COVID-19 to be given a booster of an mRNA vaccine, after it included a comment that such a move could dent public confidence in Sinovac Biotech's vaccine. The internal memo, which included various opinions, was reported by local media and shared widely on social media. It was confirmed by Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as being authentic.

Germany worried about COVID-19 vaccination 'no shows'

A rising number of Germans are not showing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, prompting calls for fines to be imposed as Germany races to get shots in arms to counter the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant. Mario Czaja, head of the Berlin Red Cross, said 5%-10% of people were skipping appointments at the city's vaccination centres - with second doses particularly affected - up from a no-show rate of less than 0.5% at the start of the year.

Indonesia reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Indonesia reported on Monday a record 29,745 new coronavirus infections and 558 deaths, health ministry data showed. The figures brought the country's total number of cases to 2,313,829 and deaths to 61,140.

Mexico officials hope vaccine coverage will make pandemic surge less deadly

When Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell left the presidential palace on June 11, he was met with white roses, a cake, and a mariachi band, there to thank him for his handling of a pandemic that has so far claimed more than 233,000 Mexican lives. Less than a month later, that celebration appears to have been premature.

