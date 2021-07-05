Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:38 IST
Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53% compared with the previous seven days.

A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19.

A total of 45.35 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 4 and 33.73 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021