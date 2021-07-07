Ladakh completes first dose vaccination for all eligible beneficiaries

The Union Territory of Ladakh has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population, officials said on Wednesday.

The administration has given the first jab of Covid vaccine to the beneficiaries and covered 100 per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and 45-plus years and 18-44 years age groups, an official spokesperson said.

This is probably the second UT to achieve this target after the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, which had already administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to its entire eligible population last week.

The health and medical department of Ladakh is appealing to all its residents and non-residents, including government and private employees, workers above 18 years working in different sectors and labour contractors presently residing and working in Ladakh and are yet to receive the first dose, to contact their nearest vaccination centre, healthcare centre and healthcare workers to seek assistance in getting the Covid jab at the earliest.

Beneficiaries can call on the helpline numbers (Leh district: 01982-256462, Kargil district: 01985-232208) for any information and assistance.

