Mumbai reports 664 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai recorded 664 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Wednesday which took the city's caseload to 7,26,284 and death toll to 15,573, the civic body said.

The city had reported 489 and 453 new infections on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

With 744 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered patients rose to 7,00,567, while the rate of recovery stood at 96 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Presently Mumbai has 7,816 active COVID-19 patients.

In the last 24 hours, 31,944 coronavirus tests were conducted, taking the total of samples tested in the city to 73,85,681, the BMC said.

According to the BMC, Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 844 days, while the average growth rate of cases between July 1 to July 6 was 0.08 per cent.

As many as 68 buildings are currently sealed and there are 13 containment zones in slums and chawls.

