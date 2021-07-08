Left Menu

Focus on supply of vaccines to states: Chidambaram to new Health Minister

The first task of the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to all States, Chidambaram tweeted.No more games to enter the Guinness Book of Records please.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:42 IST
Focus on supply of vaccines to states: Chidambaram to new Health Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the new Union health minister assumed charge, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said his first task is to ensure an adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines.

He said vaccinations have been suspended at several centers in Tamil Nadu as vaccines have run out of supply.

''Once again, vaccination has been suspended at several centers in Tamil Nadu because they have run out of vaccines. ''The first task of the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to all States,'' Chidambaram tweeted.

''No more games to enter the Guinness Book of Records, please. Just focus on the supply of vaccines to all the States,'' he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021