PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61794 60885 809 100 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi* 1434780 1408917 25005 858 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769148 758589 9525 1034 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203245 198441 3470 1307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 318023 310326 4353 3344 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20143 19756 204 183 -------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 597195 579111 16157 1927 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952956 943190 8942 824 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341023 326267 7338 1445 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707044 1682589 22676 1789 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1914213 1869417 12946 31850 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2864868 2790453 35663 38729 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3025466 2900600 14250 110136 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9980 9656 49 236 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 118571 115042 1767 1762 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2510059 2443141 33253 33665 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 629785 614865 3714 11206 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 997035 978654 13467 4914 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10551 10514 4 33 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 168210 163159 3086 1965 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824091 812522 10072 1497 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 790096 780657 9023 416 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra* 6122893 5881167 123857 114625 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7492 7351 128 13 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 38682 35037 185 3460 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 527200 499388 4764 23048 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 722965 712210 9614 1140 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346113 340463 5118 532 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 75180 67212 1241 6727 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 53244 47963 890 4391 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 22703 18869 101 3733 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25727 23501 491 1004 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 932330 900282 4415 27580 ------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 21795 19082 312 2144 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 68148 63411 694 3961 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1509218 1475208 17867 16143 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30741966 29867895 405450 457721 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Delhi, Maharashtra and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,07,09,557 and the death toll at 4,05,028. The ministry said there are 4,60,704 active cases, while 2,98,43,825 people have so far recovered from the infection.

