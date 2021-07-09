Left Menu

English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 160, ONS says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:39 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 160 people in the week to July 3, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, as cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant continue to increase.

The previous week, there was an estimated prevalence of 1 in 260 people infected with the coronavirus.

