Austria urges public to get COVID-19 shots as supply exceeds demand

Austria's government appealed to the public on Friday to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as the number of doses available now outstrips the number of people who want one. Like many countries in Europe, Austria is in what experts have described as a race against time to vaccinate as much of its population as possible before the more contagious Delta variant causes a fresh spike in infections.

"Our great plea: take up the vaccination offer, there are enough vaccine doses," conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference, adding that another wave of infections is coming later this summer or in the autumn. "The decision that every person must take for themselves is vaccination or infection. Either you get vaccinated or you are constantly at risk of infection, which will become reality at some point," he added.

The Alpine tourism hotspot is slightly above the average vaccination rate among European Union and European Economic Area countries, with 45.7% of adults fully inoculated, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The number of cases per 100,000 people in the past week remains very low at 8.4. However, after the latest loosening of restrictions this month, including the reopening of nightclubs, daily infections have been rising as the Delta variant spreads.

A survey last month by pollster Peter Hajek for broadcaster ATV and news agency APA found 66% of respondents said they had or definitely would get vaccinated; 15% said they definitely would not. A separate YouGov poll last month that did not include Austria found 83% of Italians, 79% of Germans, and 71% of French people said they had or would get vaccinated.

Local authorities in Austria have recently started appointment-free vaccination campaigns in a bid to accelerate inoculations, and Kurz said such efforts would continue.

