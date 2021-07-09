Britain says it does not recognise EU estimate of Brexit bill

Britain said on Friday it did not recognise European Union's estimate of the overall Brexit settlement cost, and that the total bill remained within the government's original projections.

The EU said on Thursday that Britain is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.

"We don't recognise that figure," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "It's an estimate produced by the EU for its own internal accounting purposes. For example, it doesn't reflect all the money owed back to the UK, which reduces the amount we pay."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)