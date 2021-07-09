Left Menu

Rise in patients with brain metastases who miss cancer treatment follow-up: Delhi hospital

The condition occurs due to no follow-ups in diagnosed cancer patients, a statement from Moolchand Hospital here said.These patients were unable to access follow-up for their cancer care.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:56 IST
Rise in patients with brain metastases who miss cancer treatment follow-up: Delhi hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital in the national capital on Friday said it has observed an increase in the number of patients with brain metastases after they missed follow-up of their cancer treatment owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital has seen three such cases in the last six months against none in the prior six months, while one patient succumbed to the illness, it said.

Brain metastases is a condition when tumour cells of cancer, diagnosed elsewhere in the body, reach the brain. The condition occurs due to no follow-ups in diagnosed cancer patients, a statement from Moolchand Hospital here said.

''These patients were unable to access follow-up for their cancer care. They were unable to go for imaging studies and follow up on their chemotherapy. Tertiary care for cancer patients was limited as all beds were turned into Covid beds. ''This shortage of access to cancer follow-up along with the fear of Covid and the various lockdowns have led to a deluge of patients suffering from the aggressive spread of cancer,'' said Dr Madhu Handa, Medical Director, Moolchand Hospital.

The incidence of cancer cells spreading to the brain varies between 10 per cent to 30 per cent. The chances of survival in such conditions are very feeble. In most cases, the survival varies between two months to seven months only, it said.

''The pandemic has taken its toll on Covid patients and more so on non-Covid patients in particular those with cancers. Future pandemic lessons should incorporate protocols to sustain continued healthcare for all,'' Dr Handa added.

Another hospital said people delayed procedures which led to an aggravation of their problem.

''With people delaying procedures, their illnesses got aggravated and now when they are coming to hospitals for surgeries, the operative procedures they have to undergo are more complex. Even though the number of patients has increased, some hospitals here have said the number of elective surgeries are still much lower as compared to pre-Covid times.

''Interestingly, follow-up consultations through telemedicine for these specialities have increased than the last year. We are monitoring Covid situation and are also in touch with our patients to prioritize non-COVID surgeries on case to case basis,'' said Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021