Left Menu

Italy reports 7 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 1,391 new cases

Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, following 12 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 1,391 from 1,400. Italy has registered 127,775 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:32 IST
Italy reports 7 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 1,391 new cases

Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, following 12 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 1,391 from 1,400.

Italy has registered 127,775 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has had 4.27 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,134 on Sunday, down from 1,147 a day earlier.

There were six new admissions to intensive care units, in line with those on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 161. Some 143,332 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 208,419, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021