Italy reports 7 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 1,391 new cases

Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, following 12 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 1,391 from 1,400.

Italy has registered 127,775 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has had 4.27 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,134 on Sunday, down from 1,147 a day earlier.

There were six new admissions to intensive care units, in line with those on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 161. Some 143,332 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 208,419, the health ministry said.

