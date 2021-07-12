Left Menu

Rahul condoles demise of supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday condoled the demise of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, and said he will be remembered for his humanitarian work for the homeless.Baselios Marthoma Paulose II passed away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 74.My condolences on the passing of the supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India- His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Paulose II.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:40 IST
Rahul condoles demise of supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday condoled the demise of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, and said he will be remembered for his humanitarian work for the homeless.

Baselios Marthoma Paulose II passed away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 74.

''My condolences on the passing of the supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India- His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Paulose II. Along with his contributions as religious head, he will be remembered for his humanitarian work for the homeless,'' Gandhi said in a tweet. Baselios Marthoma Paulose II passed away at 2.35 AM at a private hospital in Parumala in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, a church spokesman said.

The senior priest, who had been suffering from lung cancer since December 2019, had recovered from the COVID-19 infection in February this year.

Enthroned as the eighth Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan in November 2010, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was the 91st primate on the Apostolic Throne of St Thomas, church sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021