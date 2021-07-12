Rahul condoles demise of supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday condoled the demise of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, and said he will be remembered for his humanitarian work for the homeless.

Baselios Marthoma Paulose II passed away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 74.

''My condolences on the passing of the supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India- His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Paulose II. Along with his contributions as religious head, he will be remembered for his humanitarian work for the homeless,'' Gandhi said in a tweet. Baselios Marthoma Paulose II passed away at 2.35 AM at a private hospital in Parumala in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, a church spokesman said.

The senior priest, who had been suffering from lung cancer since December 2019, had recovered from the COVID-19 infection in February this year.

Enthroned as the eighth Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan in November 2010, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was the 91st primate on the Apostolic Throne of St Thomas, church sources added.

