Israel says signed MOU with NRX Pharmaceuticals for COVID vaccine trials
Israel has signed a memorandum of understanding with NRX Pharmeceuticals to complete trials and commercialize the Israeli-developed COVID-19 vaccine BriLife, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The vaccine was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, which is overseen by the Defense Ministry.
