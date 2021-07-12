PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,841 60939 809 93 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,435,128 1,409,417 25,018 693 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769307 758849 9556 902 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203,719 199019 3,476 1207 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 318848 311782 4357 2709 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20195 19879 205 110 -------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 597714 580027 16193 1,494 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953159 943553 8945 661 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341230 326968 7341 932 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707446 1683170 22770 1576 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1924421 1884202 13024 27195 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2872684 2801907 35896 34858 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3,073,134 2946870 14,686 111,093 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10020 9812 49 120 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 119,057 115873 1,771 1413 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2521438 2456165 33454 31819 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 632379 618496 3735 10148 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 998270 980275 13478 4517 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,560 10535 4 21 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 168,824 163957 3,097 1770 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824,274 813399 10,074 801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh* 790175 780735 9025 392 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6165402 5927756 126024 108343 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7493 7355 129 9 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 40383 36274 191 3918 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 536238 510432 4865 20941 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 723,355 712947 9,619 788 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 346328 340798 5119 411 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 78,621 69814 1,287 7520 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 54853 49830 913 4110 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 24183 19735 112 4336 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 26052 23858 497 959 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 941745 915400 4662 21,630 ------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 22397 19597 317 2225 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 70746 65871 712 4100 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1513014 1480556 17927 14531 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30904633 30056052 409337 428345 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 32,826 52,419 633 -20,124 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,08,74,376 and the death toll at 4,08,764. The ministry said there are 4,50,899 active cases, while 3,00,14,713 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)