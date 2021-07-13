U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 05:28 IST
U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said.
Pfizer said last week it planned to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
