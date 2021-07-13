Left Menu

India reports 31,443 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 118 days

With 31,443 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 118 days, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Updated: 13-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 31,443 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 118 days, informed the Union Health Ministry. According to the ministry, India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. The active cases constitute 1.40 per cent of the total cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,63,720 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 49,007 recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. The overall recovery rate increased to 97.28 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.28 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.81 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 22 consecutive days. The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 43.40 crore tests conducted so far.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 38.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

