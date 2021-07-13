Left Menu

11 cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Rajasthan: Health minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:38 IST
11 cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Rajasthan: Health minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven cases of the new Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, he said.

The minister said reports of nine samples have been received from Delhi and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

The Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant, Sharma said.

Rajasthan reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021