Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 02:55 IST
Mexico on Tuesday reported the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections since February, as a fresh wave of contagion threatened to undermine the government's efforts to vaccinate the population.

Health ministry data showed that coronavirus cases jumped by 11,137 to 2,604,711, while fatalities were up by 219 to bring the total death toll to 235,277. Mexico's coronavirus czar, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said in a statement that in comparison to two earlier waves of infection, there were 75% fewer hospitalizations and deaths thanks to advances in vaccination.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/mexico/ A Reuters tally of the Mexican data showed the latest toll was the highest daily increase in cases since Feb. 11.

The government has said the real number of cases and deaths is likely significantly higher than the confirmed figures. (Reporting Stefanie Eschenbacher and Abraham Gonzalez Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sonya Hepinstall)

