Left Menu

Mexico posts 12,116 new COVID-19 cases, 230 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:59 IST
Mexico posts 12,116 new COVID-19 cases, 230 more deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 12,116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 230 more fatalities, bringing its total figures to 2,616,827 infections and 235,507 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Also Read: Honduran mother of migrant boy abandoned in Mexico contacts authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021