China reports 28 new coronavirus cases for July 14 vs 24 day ago

China reported on Thursday 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, compared with 24 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported. As of July 14, mainland China had recorded 92,147 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 06:07 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported on Thursday 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, compared with 24 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, five were locally transmitted, all of which were in southwestern Yunnan province, the health authority said. That compares with one local case nationwide a day earlier.

China reported eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with nine a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of July 14, mainland China had recorded 92,147 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

