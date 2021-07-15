Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:24 IST
33 fresh Covid cases, no death in Rajasthan
No fresh Covid death was reported during the last 24 hours in Rajasthan that recorded 33 new cases, officials said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan stands at 8,947 while the number of infections has reached 9,53,257, according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 12 were reported from Jaipur, followed by seven in Udaipur, it said.

A total of 9,43,788 persons have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 522, it added.

