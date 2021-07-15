Alcohol-related deaths in England soar 20% in pandemic year

Deaths in England from liver disease linked to excessive drinking jumped by an unprecedented 21% last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, as the heaviest drinkers consumed more alcohol at home, official data showed on Thursday. Pubs, clubs and restaurants were closed for most of the year, but the total volume of alcohol sold barely fell, suggesting people switched to drinking at home instead, Public Health England said.

Consumer data showed a 24% increase in the litres of alcohol sold in shops and supermarkets during the year to the end of March 2021, compared with the previous 12 months. The increase in purchases was not split evenly. People who bought more alcoholic drinks before the pandemic increased their purchases by a greater percentage than those who previously bought less.

Advertisement

"Our research suggests that lockdown has affected heavy drinkers the most and that they are drinking more," Rosanna O'Connor, PHE's director of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and justice, said in a statement. Liver disease was the second-biggest cause of premature death for British adults of working age, she added.

Total alcohol-related deaths rose by 20% last year to 6,983 in 2020, up from 5,819 in 2019. Liver disease accounted for 80% of these deaths and rose 21% compared with a 3% rise the year before. Deaths due to alcohol poisoning increased by 15% after falling 5% in 2019. The proportion of people who admitted drinking at what British health authorities consider dangerous levels - 50 UK units a week for men, and 35 for women - was 59% higher in March 2021 than in March 2020, before the first lockdown.

One UK unit of alcohol is equivalent to 10 millilitres (0.34 U.S. fluid ounces) of pure alcohol, with around 10 units in a typical bottle of wine and two to three units in a pint of beer. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by David Milliken, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)