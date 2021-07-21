Italy reports 21 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday 4,259 new cases

Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 10 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 4,259 from 3,558. Italy has registered 127,905 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,196 on Wednesday, up from 1,194 a day earlier. There were 9 new admissions to intensive care units against 11 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 158 from a previous 165.

Some 235,097 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 218,705, the health ministry said.

