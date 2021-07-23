Turkey's daily coronavirus cases top 9,500
Turkeys daily coronavirus infections topped 9,500 on Thursday, the highest rate since the third week of May.The health ministry indicated 9,586 cases in the past 24 hours and 52 deaths, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 50,761.
Turkey's daily coronavirus infections topped 9,500 on Thursday, the highest rate since the third week of May.
The health ministry indicated 9,586 cases in the past 24 hours and 52 deaths, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 50,761. The seven-day average of daily cases hovers above 8,000.
Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted about cases being the highest in recent weeks. Turkey is in a nine-day holiday for the Muslim Eid al-Adha and people have flocked to the seaside, with little masking and distancing precautions. International tourists have been encouraged to visit the country.
Health experts say Turkey could face another peak with the contagious delta variant and vaccination rates aren't sufficient. Only about 26% of the country of 84 million people have been fully vaccinated, using China's Sinovac and the Pfizer vaccines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Muslim
- Turkey
- Fahrettin Koca
- Sinovac
ALSO READ
China reports 17 new coronavirus cases versus 57 a day ago
WeChat blocks several LGBT accounts in China
Cultural sensitivity or censorship? Lecturers are finding it difficult to talk about China in class
One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip on China weakness, oil sags on supply question