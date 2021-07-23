Left Menu

Turkey's daily coronavirus cases top 9,500

Turkeys daily coronavirus infections topped 9,500 on Thursday, the highest rate since the third week of May.The health ministry indicated 9,586 cases in the past 24 hours and 52 deaths, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 50,761.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 23-07-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 00:41 IST
Turkey's daily coronavirus cases top 9,500

Turkey's daily coronavirus infections topped 9,500 on Thursday, the highest rate since the third week of May.

The health ministry indicated 9,586 cases in the past 24 hours and 52 deaths, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 50,761. The seven-day average of daily cases hovers above 8,000.

Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted about cases being the highest in recent weeks. Turkey is in a nine-day holiday for the Muslim Eid al-Adha and people have flocked to the seaside, with little masking and distancing precautions. International tourists have been encouraged to visit the country.

Health experts say Turkey could face another peak with the contagious delta variant and vaccination rates aren't sufficient. Only about 26% of the country of 84 million people have been fully vaccinated, using China's Sinovac and the Pfizer vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021