Mexico reports 16,421 new cases of COVID-19, 328 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 16,421 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 328 more fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,726,160 infections and 237,954 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mexico reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases as infections jump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)