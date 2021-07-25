Left Menu

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-07-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 15:09 IST
Germany warns unvaccinated may face restrictions
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff says restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn't expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.

Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters, and stadiums ''because the residual risk is too high." Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because "vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people." Braun said that such policies would be legal because "the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens." Germany's vaccine efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who haven't yet received a vaccine to do so. More than 60 percent of the German population has received at least one dose while over 49 percent are fully vaccinated.

