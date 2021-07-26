Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday.

They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said.

Advertisement

Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down in its capital city of Jakarta, but are rising outside of Java island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)