COVID-19: Over 1 crore people have got both doses in Maha
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday.
He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308.
Advertisement
An official statement also said that till 4pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.
It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
Advertisement