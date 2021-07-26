Maharashtra: Over 1 crore people received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday.

He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308.

An official statement also said that till 4 pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.

It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus so far.

