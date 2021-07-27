Left Menu

Cambodia seizes virus-contaminated meat imported from India

The contents of the three containers were to be destroyed later in the week, the ministry said in a statement.Cambodia temporarily suspended imports from India during its massive surge in coronavirus cases earlier this year, but began allowing them again in recent weeks as the Indian numbers declined.

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:13 IST
Cambodia seizes virus-contaminated meat imported from India

Cambodian authorities have stopped five large containers of water buffalo meat imported from India after determining the shipment was tainted with the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said the virus was detected in three of the five shipping containers of frozen meat being brought in by a private company. The contents of the three containers were to be destroyed later in the week, the ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia temporarily suspended imports from India during its massive surge in coronavirus cases earlier this year, but began allowing them again in recent weeks as the Indian numbers declined. Meanwhile, Cambodia is struggling with its own surge in cases after low numbers early on. The Health Ministry reported 685 new cases on Tuesday and another 19 deaths. It has confirmed a total of 74,386 cases and 1,324 deaths. Its vaccination rollout, which began in February, has been picking up recently, and more than 40% of the population has now had at least one shot. The Health Ministry said Tuesday it will start allowing private companies to import approved vaccines as well.

Cambodia plans to vaccinate at least 12 million of its approximately 17 million people. China has also recently reported detecting the coronavirus in food imports, imposing bans ranging from one to six weeks on pork from suppliers in Britain and Denmark, beef from Argentina, fish from India and chicken from Russia.

In the most recent action targeting beef, supplies from three Argentine exporters were blocked for one week starting July 10 following a positive virus test, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

Last week, the agency blocked imports carried on a Dutch ship for one week after the virus was found on a shipment of herring, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021