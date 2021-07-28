Tokyo COVID cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Japan has avoided the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia, and the United States, but the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Delta variant is piling pressure on hospitals in the Olympic host city.

