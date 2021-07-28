Left Menu

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo
The number of Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time, Kyodo News said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Japan has escaped the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States, but the fifth wave of the pandemic fuelled by the Delta variant is piling pressure on hospitals in Tokyo, the Olympic host city.

