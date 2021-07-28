Japan's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000, marking record-NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021
Newly reported daily COVID-19 cases in Japan spiked to a record high of more than 8,000 on Wednesday, broadcaster NHK reported.
Olympic host city Tokyo recorded 3,177 new cases on Wednesday, authorities announced, hitting a daily record high for a second straight day as a spike in infections puts pressure on hospitals.
