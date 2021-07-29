Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 coronavirus cases
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 06:23 IST
Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year.
The country also reported a record 165 COVID-19 deaths, also a daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,562.
Advertisement
Also Read: Thailand says AstraZeneca seeks to delay delivery of 61 mln vaccine doses
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
Advertisement