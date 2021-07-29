Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 coronavirus cases

Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The country also reported a record 165 COVID-19 deaths, also a daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,562.

Advertisement

Also Read: Thailand says AstraZeneca seeks to delay delivery of 61 mln vaccine doses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)