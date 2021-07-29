Italy reports 19 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 6,171 new cases

Italy reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 15 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,171 from 5,696. Italy has registered 128,029 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.34 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,730 on Thursday, up from 1,685 a day earlier. There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, up from nine on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 194 from a previous 183.

Some 224,790 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 248,472, the health ministry said.

