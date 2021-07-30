UAE sends aid plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines to Mauritania

The United Arab Emirates, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has sent an aid plane carrying 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Mauritania to bolster the country's efforts in curbing the spread of the virus.

This shipment of medical supplies, which arrived in conjunction with the opening of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed field hospital to treat people infected with the virus, aims to provide greater protection for the vulnerable, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, stressed the strength of bilateral relations, explaining that the UAE is always present in supporting Mauritania with its humanitarian and development initiatives.

"This health and humanitarian initiative embodies the UAE's approach and continuous efforts to support the brotherly Mauritanian people and provide them with assistance in all fields. For many years, the UAE has undertaken great efforts in Mauritania in various aspects, foremost of which is the interest in the health aspect."

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that this initiative comes in line with the UAE's efforts to limit the spread of the virus around the world, based on its humanitarian and pioneering role in combating the pandemic.

He stressed that these vaccines will contribute to strengthening preventive and precautionary measures among Mauritanian people, limit the outbreak of the pandemic, and helping to reach the stage of recovery.

To date, the UAE has sent more than 2,200 tonnes of medical supplies to more than 136 countries.

(With Inputs from APO)