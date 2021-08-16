Left Menu

MoHFW approves one more lab for testing and release of Covid-19 vaccines

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has authorised the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) for testing and lot release of Covid-19 vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:22 IST
MoHFW approves one more lab for testing and release of Covid-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working continuously and tirelessly to improve the production, supply and administration of Covid-19 vaccines. In an important initiative to ramp up the speed of vaccination, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), has approved one more lab for testing and lot release of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has authorised the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) for testing and lot release of Covid-19 vaccines.

In order to discuss the various aspects of Covid-19 vaccination distribution in India, a meeting was organised under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary on November 11, 2020. In the meeting, the ministries and the departments like Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) were asked to indicate to the Health Ministry if any of their labs can be converted for being used as CDL.

After due deliberations, DBT proposed two laboratories namely NIAB and National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), Pune for this purpose. Funds from Prime Minister Cares Fund Trust (PM-CARES) were allotted for the upgradation of these two laboratories.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had furnished a draft notification to the Union Health Ministry for notifying NIAB, Hyderabad as a CDL laboratory in response to which the Union Health Ministry has now notified NIAB, Hyderabad as a CDL laboratory.

It is pertinent to mention that NCCS, Pune has already been notified as a CDL laboratory on June 28, 2021, by MoHFW.

The notification of these two laboratories as CDL laboratories will improve vaccine production and will ultimately strengthen the vaccination campaign.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021