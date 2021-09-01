COVID infections surge in North America, too few vaccines in Latin America, says health agency
COVID-19 infections are surging again in North America and hospitalization rates among young people and adults below the age of 50 are higher today than at any point in the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.
Three quarters of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have not been fully immunized, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing. "We need more vaccine donations," she urged, appealing to countries around the world with excess doses to quickly share them with the region to save lives.
