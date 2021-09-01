Left Menu

Britain to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunosuppressed

Britain will give severely immunosuppressed people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase their chances of generating a better immune response, although officials stressed the offer was separate from any broader booster vaccine programme.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:31 IST
Britain to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunosuppressed
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will give severely immunosuppressed people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase their chances of generating a better immune response, although officials stressed the offer was separate from any broader booster vaccine programme. With the move, Britain follows the United States, which last month authorised a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from two-dose regimens.

Public Health England on Wednesday said the decision to offer third doses to the immunosuppressed followed data that showed 40% of immunosuppressed people generated only low levels of antibodies from two vaccine shots. However, officials stressed the third dose was not a "booster" dose as it would be administered as part of the primary vaccination schedule and aimed at helping the initial process of generating an immune response.

"We want people with severely suppressed immune systems to have the best chance of gaining protection from COVID-19 via vaccination," said Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 Immunisation for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). The JCVI's final advice on the broader booster programme for the elderly and vulnerable is expected soon. The committee previously said it could start this month.

Third doses will be given to people with immunosuppressive conditions such as HIV/AIDS, and those who have received immunosuppressive treatments like chemotherapy. The move will impact less than 1% of the population, around 400-500,000 people. Officials said mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna should be used as the third dose, as there was more data on these shots, but AstraZeneca's vaccine could be added later if the data supported the move.

The government said it accepted the JCVI's advice. "The NHS (National Health Service) will contact people as soon as possible to discuss their needs and arrange an appointment for a third dose where clinically appropriate," health minister Sajid Javid said.

"This is not the start of the booster programme – we are continuing to plan for this to begin in September."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021