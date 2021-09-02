UK records 38,154 new COVID cases, 178 deaths

Britain reported 38,154 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 178 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 35,693 new cases on Wednesday when 207 deaths were reported, the highest number recorded since early March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)