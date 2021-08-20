U.S. joins Britain in targeting those behind Navalny poisoning -joint statement

The United States is joining with Britain in taking action against those responsible for poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the two countries said in a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department on Friday.

The statement did not outline any specific actions. Britain earlier on Friday detailed sanctions against seven individuals it said were Russian intelligence operatives suspected of being involved in attacking Navalny.

