New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 06:42 IST
New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a big drop compared to the last few days, as authorities said the country was breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus.

Authorities said 27 new cases were in Auckland and one was in Wellington. "While the fall is encouraging we are mindful these outbreaks can have a long tail...," Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McEnlay said in a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

