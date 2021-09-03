Left Menu

Every eligible resident of this Latur village has received first jab of vaccine

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:28 IST
Nagtirthwadi has become the first village in central Maharashtra's Latur district to achieve 100 per cent first-dose vaccination against coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

The village has a population of 674.

As of Wednesday, all eligible persons in this village in Deoni tehsil had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, said District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parage.

Akka Foundation, a local organization, had taken the initiative to achieve full vaccination coverage in the village, said a local official.

Elderly and divyang persons were administered vaccine jabs at home, he added.

