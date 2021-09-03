Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:07 IST
UP reports 18 COVID-19 cases
With 18 fresh cases reported in the state, the COVID-19 infection tally in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 17,09,401 on Friday, with no daily death due to the disease being registered in a day.

Four cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, three from Rae Bareli, two each from Lucknow and Kannauj, and one each from Varanasi, Agra, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Sant Kabirnagar, Jhansi and Sultanpur, a government bulletin said.

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number of recoveries so far to 16,86,308.

The bulletin said the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,854.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 239.

Over 7.29 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including more than 2.37 lakh on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

Over 7.58 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

