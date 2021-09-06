Covid-19: Over 1,500 cases; 18 deaths

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,556 new Covid-19 cases and 18 fatalities thereby pushing the overall tally to 26,24,234 and 35,036 respectively, said Department of Health.

A total of 1,564 people got discharged and 1,55,609 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,32,72,865 till date.

Four districts of the State comprised most of the new infections: Coimbatore 206, Chennai 169, Chengalpet 110 and Thanjavur 104 and there were no deaths in 26 districts. Theni recorded the least number of new infections with three, a bulletin said.

Of the 18 deaths, 12 were in government and six in private healthcare facilities.

A 47-year-old man from Thiruvallur died though he had no pre-existing illness or co-morbidity. He tested positive on July 30 and died on September 5 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government would hold 10,000 vaccination camps on September 12 to inoculate 12 lakh people.

Briefing reporters after inspecting a camp here, he said additional vaccination camps would be held in nine districts bordering Kerala.

''On September 12, we plan to conduct 10,000 camps.Though they are to be held in all the 38 districts, officials are advised to organise additional camps in the nine districts,'' he said.

During his visit to New Delhi recently, Subramanian said he had requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to allot additional doses for all the residents of the nine districts that border Kerala which was seeing high infection rate.

Subramanian said based on the request, the Centre released 19,22,080 vaccines on Sunday. ''Till date, we have vaccinated 3,53,93,780 people. The vaccination commenced on January 16. On Saturday, 6.20 lakh people got the jab on a single day,'' he said.

He said the health department has infrastructure for the 10,000 camps, he said while asking the teaching fraternity to assist healthcare workers. ''Teachers, too, should create awareness and ask members of the public to get vaccinated,'' he said.

