Sikkim reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim recorded a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases as 54 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 30,384, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The Himalayan state had reported 74 new cases on Tuesday.

Of the 54 new cases, East Sikkim district registered 22 cases followed by 20 in West Sikkim, 9 in South Sikkim and 3 in North Sikkim district. Sikkim now has 862 active COVID-19 cases, while 295 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 28,851 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 376 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, it added.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.3 per cent and the recovery rate is 95.9 per cent, it added.

The state has so far tested 2,36,294 samples including 738 samples in the last 24 hours.

